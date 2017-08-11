Freight forwarder: Manufacturing equipment is more often imported to Armenia by planes

The air import of manufacturing equipment to Armenia has grown, President of the Association of Armenian Freight Forwarders, Makar Arakelyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am Friday.
The main growth covers not the consumer goods but the equipment and manufacturing lines, he noted.
The rates of air transportation are maintained and it is not ruled out that they will amount to overall 25-30,000 tons by the end of the year.
Cargo transportations via Zvartnots International Airport made up 12,700 tons between January and July 2017, which is 59.7 percent more than that index in 2016.