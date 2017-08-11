World’s oldest man dies in Israel

Large fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor not put out after 27 hours (PHOTOS)

Freight forwarder: Manufacturing equipment is more often imported to Armenia by planes

ANCA calls on Caruso to reconsider its decision on banning ads for Armenian Genocide film

Over 600,000 Syrian refugees returned home this year

Iran to return 629-year-old bell to Armenian church in Akhtamar

Unpleasant sight in Yerevan: Trash, beer bottles and lawn remnants (PHOTOS)

Lavrov: There will no longer be “color revolutions” in territory of former USSR

Lavrov: US leads local opposition in several countries

Dollar drops to some extent in Armenia

Up to 500ha of grass, 80ha of forest on fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor (PHOTOS)

Investigative Committee: Armenia citizen kept in Georgia’s Azerbaijani village for 14 years

Armenia Premier to go on vacation

Iran floods kill 2 people

Large Armenia fire extinguishing works have become complicated (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM to visit Kazakhstan

North Korea resident swims to South

Reservoir water is used in order to put out large fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor (PHOTOS)

Karabakh defense army officers’ families to have new district in Stepanakert

Washington to demand from Russia to shut one its consulates in US?

Armenia PM: We have clear trends of activeness in construction industry

Newspaper: Armenia judicial orders’ enforcement service sells brandy

Armenian families freed from Islamic State in Syria’s Raqqa

PM: Australia “will come to the aid of the United States” if North Korea attacks

About 230 hectares of vegetation destroyed by fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor (PHOTOS)

Armenian member of Iranian parliament: Iran is interested in Armenia as EAEU member

Trump thanks Putin for cutting US diplomats

Armenia participants in US Green Card Lottery are growing year by year

India citizens illegally enter Armenia

Gegharot: Armenia’s Bronze Age settlement has preserved everything

Bishop: Many Armenians return to Batumi, where it is easier for them to find job

Expert: Attitude towards HPP project on Debed will determine observation of ecological norms

Baroness Caroline Cox visits Karabakh for 86th time

Motives behind Armenian soldier’s murder revealed

Traditional Armenian wedding held in Zvartnonts Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve (PHOTOS)

Large-scale construction underway in Karabakh’s Talish

Expert: 12-year school education in Armenia is negative phenomenon

Dollar rises somewhat in Armenia

Young girl commits suicide, jumps from Yerevan bridge

Armenia approves direction of US inclusive education grant

Armenian Government optimizes medical institutions in provinces

Philologist: Preserving purity of Armenian language is the task of each Armenian citizen

European Commission president spends €27,000 for private plane to Rome

Minister: West sanctions on Russia are not major threat to Armenia

Karabakh parliament speaker, Baroness Caroline Cox discuss cooperation

Armenia official: Construction of new China embassy building is reflection of working programs

Triplets are born in Yerevan

Deputy FM: Armenia has friendly relations with Iran

MFA: Armenia shall conduct economic diplomacy with all possible countries

Armenia official: Azerbaijan hopes to resolve Karabakh conflict by force

Is it possible to work with Russia toward resolving Karabakh conflict?

Armenia investors’ club wants to build new hydroelectric power plant in country

China quake death toll rises to 20

Pentagon explains Russia air force plane’s flight over White House

Newspaper: Stepanakert - We won the war against Azerbaijan because we are like yogis

Global oil prices falling

Japan to intercept North Korea missiles headed towards Guam?

Denmark, France companies consider sewing clothes in Armenia

Matter of constructing toilet on Armenian cemetery enters Turkey parliament

Official: Joint projects of Armenian and Russian mechanic engineers can soon be expected

German FM rebukes Trump over threatening Pyongyang

German deputy requires security guarantees for his visit to Turkey

Qatar to waive visa for citizens of 80 countries

Over 60 youths detained over night pool party in Iran

Greek Embassy in Armenia has new military attaché

Reconstruction of territory for Yerevan State Pantomime Theatre not yet launched

Dollar drops in Armenia

Armenia PM: We will have modern, lucrative, stably-developing agriculture

Armenia MOD: Wounded soldier is in satisfactory condition

Armenia has new Head of State Social Security Service

US Air Force bombers in Guam hold strategic bilateral missions with South Korea, Japan

Armenia official says country is not inferior in tourism industry

Assistant Chinese FM: Beijing is the friend and reliable partner of Yerevan

Ambassador to Armenia: New building of China embassy reflects new capacity of cooperation

China embassy new building groundbreaking is held in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

OSCE monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact passes in accordance with agreed schedule

Nalbandian: There is nothing specific yet on possible meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan presidents

Armenia competes in Tank Biathlon second semifinal

Armenia villager faints while working in field, dies in hospital

China quake death toll rises to 32

Armenia villager electrocuted while trying to fix street lights

FM Lavrov: Russia supports Indonesia’s interest in free-trade zone with EAEU

Man found dead near Yerevan diagnostic center

Global oil prices falling

US analysts say Karabakh conflict resolution will change layout of forces in Caucasus

Newspaper: Analyst - Armenia realizes that too many eggs are put in one basket

Serbia driver, who was sentenced to prison for tragic road accident in Armenia, to be extradited?

Trump says North Korea will be met with “fire and fury” if it threatens US

Turkey freezes Sevan Nişanyan's bank account

Artsakh MOD: Baku makes up another fairy tale about infiltration attempt by Armenians

Expert: Trump's policy will lead to polarization and emergence of different camps

Armenian PM receives Baroness Caroline Cox (PHOTOS)

Babloyan: I am equally sorry for death of both Armenian and Azerbaijani youths

Azerbaijani Vice PM’s grandson, who organized terrible accident, owns car collection

Turkey starts building wall with Iran

Putin arrives in Abkhazia

Man found dead on road leading to Armenia monastery

Expert: Russia has no Armenian Diaspora, which would be able to defend Armenia’s interests

Expert: Israeli delegation’s visit to Armenia is a response to Azerbaijan

Dollar goes up in Armenia