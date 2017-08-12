Trump to North Korea: I hope that they are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he hoped the North Korean authorities “fully” understood the gravity of the present-day situation, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia
“I hope that they are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said, and what I said is what I mean,” Trump told reporters. “Those words are very easy to understand.”
Korean Central News Agency of North Korea had informed that Pyongyang was considering the possibility of launching a nuclear strike to the American military base on the island of Guam in the Pacific Ocean. In response, Trump had stated that North Korea will be met with “fire and fury” if it threatened theUS.