Washington Examiner wrote that former US President Barack Obama is expected to “re-emerge” into the national political scene later this fall in order to help Democrats rebuild their party after losing the White House last year, reported L!FE news agency of Russia.
In the next few weeks, aides close to the former president will begin mapping out a strategy for him to begin taking a more active role in Democratic party politics, especially fundraising.
The strategy comes with some political risk, however. If the former president engages too heavily in current political matters and gains some of the spotlight, it could allow President Trump to build energy and momentum with his base by turning his attacks on Obama.
“He’ll tread lightly because [Obama] is not going to be the face of the party when it actually counts in [the] 2020 and 2024 [presidential elections],” Cal Jillson, a professor of political science at Southern Methodist University, told The Hill.
Nonetheless, Obama’s clout and expertise might be most welcome in fundraising where recently the Republicans have been handily beating Democrats when comparing the national committees. In June, the Republicans’ national committee hauled in $13.5 million compared to the Democrats’ $5.5 million.