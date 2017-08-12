Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, 1 dead

A man died Saturday, and as a result of being hit by a vehicle in Kotayk village of Armenia’s Kotayk Province.

At around 8:30am, the said vehicle hit Zaven Mkrtchyan, 38, a resident of Nor Gyugh village of the same province, on the main road of Kotayk village.

According to shamshyan.com, it was found out that this automobile was driven at the time by Aghvan Navoyan, 83, a resident of Zar village of KotaykProvince.

After explanatory work by the police, Navoyan came to police station on his own volition.

A criminal case has been initiated into this incident.