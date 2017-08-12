News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 12
USD
478.52
EUR
562.64
RUB
7.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.52
EUR
562.64
RUB
7.95
Show news feed
Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, 1 dead
11:16, 12.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A man died Saturday, and as a result of being hit by a vehicle in Kotayk village of Armenia’s Kotayk Province.  

At around 8:30am, the said vehicle hit Zaven Mkrtchyan, 38, a resident of Nor Gyugh village of the same province, on the main road of Kotayk village.

According to shamshyan.com, it was found out that this automobile was driven at the time by Aghvan Navoyan, 83, a resident of Zar village of KotaykProvince.  

After explanatory work by the police, Navoyan came to police station on his own volition.   

A criminal case has been initiated into this incident.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Man wanted by Poland Interpol is detained in Armenia
He was sought ever since February 15 of the year past…
 Floods, landslides kill over 20 people in Nepal
They were triggered by incessant rainfall across the country…
 Numerous Armenia fire and rescue squads take part in firefighting at forest state reserve (PHOTOS)
Director of the Crisis Management Center is also at the scene…
 Fire breaks out in Armenia forest state reserve national park
The fire and rescue workers have been dispatched to the area…
 Armenia Investigative Committee: According to testimony, Vayots Dzor fire was caused by spark from car muffler
A criminal case has opened into this incident…
 Risky centers of major fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor are put out (PHOTOS)
The minister of emergency situations is on a helicopter and inspecting the centers of this fire...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news