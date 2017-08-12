News
Saturday
August 12
Man detained on suspicion of causing major fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor
11:33, 12.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A man has been detained on suspicion of negligently causing the continuing major fire nearby Artavan village of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province.

He is Karen Hakobyan, 43, a resident of the aforesaid village.

According to shamshyan.com, Hakobyan works at a hydroelectric power plant in the province.

As reported earlier, efforts continue, already for the second day, to put out the large fire that broke out in the grass and forest area nearby Artavan village.

Nana Gndoyan, deputy head of Media and Public Relations Division at the Ministry of Emergency Situations, on Saturday told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the area has been isolated, and trenches were dug so that the fire does not spread. 

This major fire had started on Thursday at around 7pm. Nine fire brigades and around 500 people are taking part in the firefighting efforts. The police force, defense ministry servicemen, and residents of nearby villages also are helping the firefighters. For the first time, water from the nearby reservoir and the heavy equipment of a private company are used in order to put out this large fire.

The ministers of emergency situations and nature protection are overseeing the firefighting efforts on the spot, and an air force helicopter is also taking part in these efforts.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
