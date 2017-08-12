News
Nearly 3.5 million North Korea volunteers sign up for military service to fight against US
15:42, 12.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korea said nearly 3.5 million young persons and retired soldiers have volunteered to join or rejoin its army to resist new UN sanctions and to fight against the United States.

Rodong Sinmun, North Korea’s official newspaper, said this many respective petitions were submitted within the three days following the North Korean authorities’ harsh criticism of the US.

Participants in the rallies, which have become frequent in the North, also have expressed their wish to fight against the US. 

US-North Korea relations have become extremely strained in recent days, and the two countries are exchanging statements that threaten one another.

