Sunday
August 13
Sunday
August 13
Armenia marks Assumption of Holy Mother of God
00:15, 13.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Assumption of the Holy Mother of God is the fourth of five Great Feasts of the Armenian Apostolic Church, as well as the oldest one of the seven festivities dedicated to the Holy Mother.

On this day, blessing of grape takes place following the Divine Liturgy. Harvest is also blessed.

The Armenian Church greatly respects the Holy Mother of God, stressing her purity, spirit of unprecedented humbleness, as well as virtuous conduct and devotion. For an Armenian woman, the Holy Mother is the embodiment of a devoted mother and domestic goddess. 

