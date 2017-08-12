News
FM receives Portugal MP, they discuss Karabakh’s international recognition
13:31, 12.08.2017
STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan on Saturday received Rubina Berardo, Member of Portuguese Parliament from Social-Democratic Party.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the above-said from the press service of the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister welcomed Berardo’s visit to Artsakh, and expressed the hope that this will be a good opportunity to fully understand the current realities and the developments taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh.

During the meeting, Mirzoyan presented Artsakh’s foreign policy priorities, and touched upon the activities aimed at achieving progress in the processes of international recognition of the NKR and pacific settlement of its conflict with Azerbaijan.

Also, the interlocutors discussed the avenues for establishing practical ties between the two countries. In this regard, Karen Mirzoyan noted that expanding cooperation between Artsakh and a variety of countries will contribute to regional stability.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
