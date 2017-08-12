Armenia Investigative Committee: According to testimony, Vayots Dzor fire was caused by spark from car muffler

YEREVAN. – Press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that, during questioning, a resident of Artavan village of Vayots Dzor Province said the continuing major fire nearby the village had started from the spark that came out of the muffler of a car.

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into this incident.

As reported earlier, efforts continue, already for the second day, to put out the large fire that broke out in the grass and forest area nearby Artavan village.

This major fire had started on Thursday at around 7pm. Five fire brigades and around 500 people are taking part in the firefighting efforts. The police force, defense ministry servicemen, and residents of nearby villages also are helping the firefighters. For the first time, water from the nearby reservoir and the heavy equipment of a private company are used in order to put out this large fire.

A 43-year-old a resident of Artavan village has been detained on suspicion of negligently causing this fire.