News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 12
USD
478.52
EUR
562.64
RUB
7.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.52
EUR
562.64
RUB
7.95
Show news feed
Armenia Investigative Committee: According to testimony, Vayots Dzor fire was caused by spark from car muffler
13:15, 12.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that, during questioning, a resident of Artavan village of Vayots Dzor Province said the continuing major fire nearby the village had started from the spark that came out of the muffler of a car.  

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into this incident.  

As reported earlier, efforts continue, already for the second day, to put out the large fire that broke out in the grass and forest area nearby Artavan village.

This major fire had started on Thursday at around 7pm. Five fire brigades and around 500 people are taking part in the firefighting efforts. The police force, defense ministry servicemen, and residents of nearby villages also are helping the firefighters. For the first time, water from the nearby reservoir and the heavy equipment of a private company are used in order to put out this large fire.

A 43-year-old a resident of Artavan village has been detained on suspicion of negligently causing this fire.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Man wanted by Poland Interpol is detained in Armenia
He was sought ever since February 15 of the year past…
 Floods, landslides kill over 20 people in Nepal
They were triggered by incessant rainfall across the country…
 Numerous Armenia fire and rescue squads take part in firefighting at forest state reserve (PHOTOS)
Director of the Crisis Management Center is also at the scene…
 Fire breaks out in Armenia forest state reserve national park
The fire and rescue workers have been dispatched to the area…
 Risky centers of major fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor are put out (PHOTOS)
The minister of emergency situations is on a helicopter and inspecting the centers of this fire...
 Man falls into valley, dies on the spot in Karabakh
A resident of Karin Tak village of Shushi Region…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news