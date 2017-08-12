News
Saturday
August 12
Japan deploys missile defense systems due to North Korea threat
17:19, 12.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Due to the missile attack threat by North Korea, Japan has brought its missile defense systems to combat-readiness, reported RBC news agency of Russia. Such systems have been deployed in western Japan.

In addition, a cruiser, which is equipped with a system that can detect the launching of ballistic missiles, has been dispatched to the Sea of Japan.

According to a recent statement by North Korean authorities, if they were to launch ballistic missiles toward the American military base on the island of Guam, these missiles will fly over three Japanese prefectures.

