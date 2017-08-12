News
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired more than 2,200 shots within one week
14:46, 12.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 200 times, from August 6 to 12.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the press service of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Defense (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR MOD) that during this time the adversary fired more than 2,200 shots toward the Artsakh military positions, and with different-caliber shooting weapons.

But the NKR Defense Army vanguard units continue carrying out an alert and vigilant military watch, and they maintain the tactical initiative.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
