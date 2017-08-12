Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired more than 2,200 shots within one week

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 200 times, from August 6 to 12.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the press service of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Defense (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR MOD) that during this time the adversary fired more than 2,200 shots toward the Artsakh military positions, and with different-caliber shooting weapons.
But the NKR Defense Army vanguard units continue carrying out an alert and vigilant military watch, and they maintain the tactical initiative.