Saturday
August 12
Floods, landslides kill over 20 people in Nepal
17:38, 12.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

At least 23 people were killed in the floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall across Nepal on Friday night, reported The Himalayan Times.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), people were killed in several districts of the country, hundreds of houses have been submerged, and hundreds of families were displaced.

In addition, Biratnagar airport has been closed after flood water gushed into the area.

At least three elderly people went missing in the flood in Morang district, said MoHA’s spokesperson Joint Secretary Deepak Kafle.

The government has mobilized Nepal Police, Nepali Army, and Armed Police Force personnel for rescue and recovery work.

