Donald Trump and Xi Jinping discuss North Korea
10:00, 13.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

In a phone call on Saturday, US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping re-stated about their common commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Voice of America reports.

The leaders of both countries agreed that the new resolution of the UN Security Council concerning North Korea is an important and necessary step for achieving peace and stability in the region. It is also informed that the presidents confirmed their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, stressing that North Korea should stop its provocative and escalating actions. 

