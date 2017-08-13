Barcelona residents are against tourists

Several hundreds of Barcelona residents have staged a protest against mass tourism in the beach, BBC reports.
The protestors installed banners reading “We don’t want tourists,” “Stop mass tourism,” etc. The protest was staged by Barcelona residents, who were joined by the residents of other districts of the Catalan capital.
Barcelona is located between the Port of Barcelona and the Olympic village. There are many hotels and restaurants in the area nearby the beach. The apartments in many houses are rented to tourists. Barcelona residents are dissatisfied with the conduct of tourists, as well as the renting price hike due to the drastic growth in the number of tourists in the city.