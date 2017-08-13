News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 14
USD
478.52
EUR
562.64
RUB
7.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.52
EUR
562.64
RUB
7.95
Show news feed
Turkish policemen beat girls, who turn to them for help
17:21, 13.08.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Society

The Turkish police beat women, who turned to them for help.

The incident occurred in Izmir, Hurriyet reports. Two young women aged 19-22 turned to the police for help, stating that certain men on motorcycles were molesting them.

However, the law enforcement officers refused to help them. Not only were the women guilt of being dressed “improperly” but those who molested them were also right in doing that. The angry girls began arguing with the police, as a result of which the latter used force. The girls complained on the policemen, while the latter did the same.  

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news