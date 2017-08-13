Turkish policemen beat girls, who turn to them for help

The Turkish police beat women, who turned to them for help.
The incident occurred in Izmir, Hurriyet reports. Two young women aged 19-22 turned to the police for help, stating that certain men on motorcycles were molesting them.
However, the law enforcement officers refused to help them. Not only were the women guilt of being dressed “improperly” but those who molested them were also right in doing that. The angry girls began arguing with the police, as a result of which the latter used force. The girls complained on the policemen, while the latter did the same.