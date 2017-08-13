News
Javakheti Armenians to start learning Georgian
19:24, 13.08.2017
Region:Georgia
Theme: Society

Residents of Akhalkalaki town, as well as other settlements of Javakheti region of Georgia, which are mainly resided by ethnic Armenians, will start learning Georgian, Sputnik Georgia reports, citing the press service of the Education and Science Ministry of Georgia.

The Zurab Zhvaniya State Administration School will carry out the teaching activities upon the initiative of the Armenian Apostolic Church.  

Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Georgia, Lia Gigauri, stated that the aforementioned school has prepared 130 mobile groups in Javakheti so that they are placed in the areas where there is a need for learning Georgian and provide educational service to those concerned.

According to the census conducted in November 2014, nearly 168,100 Armenians live in Georgia. 

