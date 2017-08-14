US teen plans to run for state governor

A 16-year-old high school student says he is serious about his bid to run for governor of the US State of Kansas, according to the Kansas City Star.
Jack Bergerson has filed to run as a Democrat in the 2018 race for governor of Kansas.
“Under Kansas law, there is no law governing the qualifications for governor, not one,” said Bryan Caskey, director of elections at the Kansas secretary of state’s office. “So there’s seriously nothing on the books that lays out anything, no age, no residency, no experience. Nothing.”
When Bergeson found out about the lack of requirements, he thought, “Oh, I could do that.”