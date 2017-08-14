17 killed in Burkina Faso restaurant attack

At least 17 people were killed and eight more were injured in a terrorist attack in the centre of the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, Reuters reported quoting Communication Minister Remis Dandjinou.

The victims came from several different nationalities, Dandjinou said, but at least one of the dead was a French national.

As it was noted, three gunmen opened fire on customers seated outside a restaurant. Security forces killed three attackers, but some people are still trapped in the building.

According to the minister, an investigation is underway.