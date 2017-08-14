News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 14
USD
478.27
EUR
564.31
RUB
8
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.27
EUR
564.31
RUB
8
Show news feed
17 killed in Burkina Faso restaurant attack
10:16, 14.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

At least 17 people were killed and eight more were injured  in a terrorist attack in the centre of the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, Reuters reported quoting Communication Minister Remis Dandjinou.

The victims came from several different nationalities, Dandjinou said, but at least one of the dead was a French national. 

As it was noted, three gunmen opened fire on customers seated outside a restaurant. Security forces killed three attackers, but some people are still trapped in the building.

According to the minister, an investigation is underway.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Polish intelligence: Our people cannot feel completely secure because of IS
''The intelligence service assesses the level of terrorist threat as low and we have no reason to raise it..."
 Islamic Revolution Guards Corps dismantles terrorist group in Iran
In a border area in the Iranian province of West Azerbaijan...
 Russia, Iran, Turkey to discuss strengthening of tension de-escalation zones in Syria
They will meet on August 8 and 9, in Tehran…
 Over 270 Islamic State militants return to France
54 of these jihadi militants are minors…
 Russian Embassy complex attacked in Damascus
“We resolutely condemn the terrorist attacks against the Russian diplomatic representation in Damascus..."
 Azerbaijani fighters “star” in IS video
It also includes footage with the speech of ISIS chief propagandist Abu Muhammad al-Adnani...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news