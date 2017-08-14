News
Monday
August 14
Monday
August 14
Large fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor still not put out after 4 days
10:13, 14.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – This is the fourth day that fire and rescue workers are unable to put out the fire nearby Artavan village of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province.

Armenian News-NEWS.am on Monday learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations that firefighting efforts have resumed, as of 7:15am. Twelve fire and rescue workers have been dispatched to the area.

This major fire had started on August 10 at around 7pm, in the grass and forest area nearby Artavan village. Nine fire brigades and around 500 people are taking part in the firefighting efforts.

A resident of the same village was detained on suspicion of negligently causing this fire.

A criminal case has been initiated.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
