Monday
August 14
Kazakhstan’s President receives PMs of Eurasian Union states
11:36, 14.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev received the Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union countries, who will held a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Astana on Monday.

Before the meeting of the council,  Nazarbayev greeted the Prime Ministers and invited them to  visit the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017".

The President of Kazakhstan noted that there are many economic issues on the agenda of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, and he wished the participants efficient work.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
