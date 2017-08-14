Kazakhstan’s President receives PMs of Eurasian Union states

Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev received the Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union countries, who will held a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Astana on Monday.
Before the meeting of the council, Nazarbayev greeted the Prime Ministers and invited them to visit the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017".
The President of Kazakhstan noted that there are many economic issues on the agenda of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, and he wished the participants efficient work.