US investigation against China can trigger trade war

Initiation of US investigation against China over violation of intellectual property rights could trigger a trade war between the two countries, China Daily reported.
As researcher at the International Trade and Economic Cooperation Institute of the Ministry of Commerce Mei Xinyu noted, United States' unilateral measures can lead to a trade war.
Earlier Politico reported quoting an administration official, that President Donald Trump on Monday would call for an investigation into China over allegations that the nation violated U.S. intellectual property rights.
It was noted that US President Donald Trump's administration planed to use Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. It allows the U.S. to take unilateral action against countries that impose barriers to U.S. exports and increase tariffs for import.
At the same time Mei Xinyu noted that the Section 301 has certain limitations.
“The use of by the US will not have much impact on China's progress toward stronger economic development and a better future,” the expert added.