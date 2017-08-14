Armenia asks Russia for help in putting out forest state reserve fire

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, has petitioned to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Puchkov, with a request to provide a firefighting aircraft to assist in the ongoing efforts to put out the fire at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park in Armenia.
Preparations are underway to bring such a plane to Armenia, informed the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
A call was received, on August 12 at 12:30pm, informing that a vegetation area was on fire about 20km north of Urtsadzor village in Ararat Province, at the aforementioned national park.
According to preliminary information, 200 to 250 hectares of vegetation and forest area is on fire in the region.