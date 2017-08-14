News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 14
USD
478.27
EUR
564.31
RUB
8
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.27
EUR
564.31
RUB
8
Show news feed
Armenia asks Russia for help in putting out forest state reserve fire
11:55, 14.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, has petitioned to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Puchkov, with a request to provide a firefighting aircraft to assist in the ongoing efforts to put out the fire at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park in Armenia.

Preparations are underway to bring such a plane to Armenia, informed the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. 

A call was received, on August 12 at 12:30pm, informing that a vegetation area was on fire about 20km north of Urtsadzor village in Ararat Province, at the aforementioned national park. 

According to preliminary information, 200 to 250 hectares of vegetation and forest area is on fire in the region.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newborn found in Armenian village
The baby was hospitalized...
 Armenia environment ministry takes part in firefighting efforts at forest state reserve
But there is wind in the area, and this is a considerable factor in the spread of this fire...
 Russia soldier drowns in Armenia’s Lake Sevan
Right before the eyes of his fellow servicemen...
 Large fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor still not put out after 4 days
The firefighting efforts have resumed…
 Armenia forest state reserve fire continues
A Ministry of Defense Air Force helicopter has joined the firefighting efforts…
 Man wanted by Poland Interpol is detained in Armenia
He was sought ever since February 15 of the year past…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news