Russia soldier drowns in Armenia’s Lake Sevan
12:31, 14.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A serviceman from the Russian military base in Armenia has drowned Sunday in Lake Sevan. 

Nana Gndoyan, deputy head of Media and Public Relations Division at the Ministry of Emergency Situations, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that rescuers brought the Russian soldier’s dead body ashore on the same day at 6pm. 

According to shamshyan.com, this military serviceman was Russian citizen Radmir Filipov, 20. He on Sunday went to Lake Sevan with two fellow servicemen, but he drowned right before their eyes.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
