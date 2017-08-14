Shavarsh Kocharyan: Turkey does not sell weapons to and does not arm Armenia

YEREVAN. – Turkey does not sell weapons to and does not arm Armenia, but Russia does, said Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan of Armenia.

He told this to RFE/RL Armenian service, reflecting on Turkey’s policy of arming and defending Azerbaijan.

In his words, all this is a real process which Azerbaijan has always carried out and continues to do so. But on the other hand, as per Kocharyan, there is also a propaganda element in all this.

Reflecting on the fact that Turkey directly helps Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic—an exclave of Azerbaijan—and amasses military forces there, the Armenian deputy FM said it is not important as to exactly where this military build-up is taking place, since Azerbaijan amasses such forces everywhere.

And to the remark that Armenia does not have an ally as Turkey is for Azerbaijan, he responded that this is not a secret. In Shavarsh Kocharyan’s words, however, Armenia should not pin hopes on one single country, but rather it should be able to diversify relations with a variety of power centers, countries, and international organizations.