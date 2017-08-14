EAEU countries’ PMs discuss union’s development

A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is underway in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan.

The event kicked off with a private talk among the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries, reported TASS Russian News Agency. Subsequently, they were joined by the members of their delegations.

Among numerous matters, EAEU functions and development also are on the agenda of this meeting.

In addition, the PMs will discuss the avenues for eliminating restrictions in the domestic market of this union.

Topical matters, which are on the international agenda of the Eurasian Economic Community (EurAsEC), also are expected to be conferred on.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.