Armenia official: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ second mission is pushed to forefront

YEREVAN. – The priority in the missions by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries (Russia, US, and France) is to contribute to the bringing of the positions of the parties—to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict—closer, so that there will be a comprehensive settlement, said Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan of Armenia, speaking to RFE/RL Armenian service.

He added, however, that there is no progress in this regard and it was not even expected, due to Azerbaijan’s policy, and therefore the Minsk Group co-chairs’ second mission—that is, not allowing for the situation to destabilize and for the hostilities to resume—has been pushed to the forefront.

In the Armenian deputy FM’s words, even though each and every country is guided by its own interests on any matter, all countries seek to fit into the rules of the international game. But he stressed that he is not defending Russia in this case, but rather is recording that all countries have their own interests.

Shavarsh Kocharyan added, however, that the important thing is that there is a coordinated action here by three permanent members of the UN Security Council.