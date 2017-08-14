Expert: Initiative of Armenia’s Heritage Party will not be a success

The initiative of street struggle of the Heritage Party will not be a success both from strategic and tactical viewpoints, political technologist Armen Badalyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am Monday.

In his words, when Heritage announces about launching negotiations with the parliamentary and non-parliamentary forces, as well as taking to the streets, it should first of all considered how each force sees the power change and the future of Armenian afterwards.

“One should take into account what the negotiations are based on. If they are based merely on the struggle against the executive authorities for power change, they will yield no results, since each force has its goal and ideas about the struggle against the authorities. It should also be understood how Armenia should develop after the power change: whether it will deepen the relations with the western authorities or the Russian side. It should first be decided how each force sees the further development of Armenia and accordingly hold negotiations with the force, which is of the same opinion with them, and only then move towards power change. This is the first reason why the party’s initiative will not be a success in terms of abstract union,” he said.

According to the political technologist, it is also important that the union of Heritage and other forces be accompanied by actions. “When you want to get united, that union should not be only declarative but also be accompanied by actions with the western or Russian integration system. That is, the western institutions or Russian ones should support. Apparently, the western institutions won’t support that movement, since they don’t know its future. The same is true for the Russian ones.”

Armen Badalyan also noted that the struggle is important also in terms of tactics: one should consider the opportunity of starting a street struggle, which it is hard to imagine in Armenia in these conditions.

“One should forget about the street struggle in Armenia for a long time, since nobody is left in Armenia to take to the streets: many people have emigrated, while another part is going to emigrate, it being hard to take people to the streets at the moment. The part of the society, which is more pro-western, won’t take to the streets with pro-Russian ones. They don’t know what will happen after the power change.”