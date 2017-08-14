News
Armenian military analyst: Maariv's report is serious blow to Azerbaijan's image
16:12, 14.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The reports of Israeli daily Maariv are a serious blow to Azerbaijan's image , Armenian military analyst Arkadi Grigoryan told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

His comment came in response to the recent Israeli media publications saying Israeli company was asked by Azerbaijan to test the drones on Armenian positions.

According to the analyst, the aim of this “leak” was probably to soften Armenia's criticism over Israel’s role in supplying arms to Azerbaijan: “If they believe that we will slam them less, they are mistaken. We will still scold them. There will be people in their country who will criticize their government, too.”

Arkadi Grigoryan considers that there is also the second point which we don't see under the influence of emotions: “Perhaps, some circles of Israel aren't really happy with military cooperation with Azerbaijan. This is an interesting message addressed to Azerbaijan.”

At the same time, the analyst emphasized that the operator of the UAV must get special permission of the Ministry of Defence, but not be guided by morality.

“This also shows the low level of training of Azerbaijani specialists. In fact, they have been working with the Israeli side for 10 years, but they still need help to operate the equipment. There were rumors that during the April war Israeli drones were operated by Israeli experts.  This report confirms the speculations could have been right,” Arkady Grigoryan noted.

At the same time, he believes Azerbaijan’s behavior is a blow to the authority of Israel as reliable military partner and supplier of arms.

“In fact, Baku tried to force the Israeli experts to take an illegal step.”

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
