Honey and Berry Festival is held in Armenia’s Tavush (PHOTOS)

The 6th annual Honey and Berry Festival was held in Berd town of Armenia’s Tavush Province.
Hayk Chobanyan, director of Tavush Spiritual Revival Foundation, told reporters that this event will become a good platform for tourism development in the province.
The festival kicked off with jazz music performances.
Also, local youth music and choreographic groups as well as guests from capital city Yerevan had a chance to show their musical and dancing skills.
The locals, for their part, presented their products to the guests.
In addition, the most delicious honey cake contest and the blessing of grapes were held during this festival.
As per Berd Mayor Harutyun Manucharyan, there were so many guests that the hotels of the town were simply unable to accommodate everyone who wished. He added that the residents of Berd focus on the development of hotel business in the town.