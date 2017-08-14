Shots fired in Armenia’s Vanadzor

Armenian President to call consultation over forest fires

Russian jet to start putting out fire in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest at dawn

Expert: Fire in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest indicates omissions in technical equipment

ARMROSS President: Oleg Kuznetsov’s book poses threat to interethnic relations

Jet of Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations lands in Yerevan

Expert: Initiative of Armenia’s Heritage Party will not be a success

Armenian President condoles with his Egyptian counterpart

Research: Buyers don't want iPhone 8 for $1,000

Virk Party: Georgian officials urge Javakheti residents to return, but create no conditions

Newborn found in Armenia village has no defects

Yerevan to host next meeting of Eurasian Union heads of governments

Honey and Berry Festival is held in Armenia’s Tavush (PHOTOS)

Dmitry Medvedev congratulates Karen Karapetyan on his birthday

Russian Il-76 sets out to Armenia for putting out fire in state reserve

Trump announces about his return to Washington

Ambassador: New Armenian church in Russia can be religious tourism center

Dollar drops, euro gains value in Armenia

Newborn found in Armenian village

Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier

Armenian military analyst: Maariv's report is serious blow to Azerbaijan's image

Karabakh army soldier killed in Azerbaijani shelling

Russia’s Medvedev to visit Armenia

EAEU countries’ PMs discuss union’s development

Baku asks Israeli company to test drone on Armenian positions

Armenia official: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ second mission is pushed to forefront

US investigation against China can trigger trade war

Shavarsh Kocharyan: Turkey does not sell weapons to and does not arm Armenia

Lawyer: Situation over Lapshin's extradition to Israel will be decided in next 7-10 days

Armenia environment ministry takes part in firefighting efforts at forest state reserve

Russia soldier drowns in Armenia’s Lake Sevan

Armenia asks Russia for help in putting out forest state reserve fire

Global oil prices falling

Kazakhstan’s President receives PMs of Eurasian Union states

Garo Paylan visits Armenian cemetery of Turkey’s Van

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting to be held in Astana

Armenia, Belarus PMs discuss economic relations

17 killed in Burkina Faso restaurant attack

Large fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor still not put out after 4 days

Armenia forest state reserve fire continues

US teen plans to run for state governor

Expert: Armenia is among leaders according to cancer mortality

Armenia։ Free communication on Internet pushes out mobile and wire communication?

Javakheti Armenians to start learning Georgian

Turkish policemen beat girls, who turn to them for help

Environmentalist: Armenia needs environmental police

Armenian Apostolic Church marks Feast of Assumption of Holy Mother (PHOTOS)

Barcelona residents are against tourists

Italian man tries to weigh hashish on supermarket scales

Environmentalist: It is necessary to save Armenia’s Lake Parz

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping discuss North Korea

Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve still on fire

August 13 marks International Left‑Handers Day

Environmentalist: One shouldn’t make fun of Sevan

Armenia marks Assumption of Holy Mother of God

Man wanted by Poland Interpol is detained in Armenia

Floods, landslides kill over 20 people in Nepal

Japan deploys missile defense systems due to North Korea threat

Numerous Armenia fire and rescue squads take part in firefighting at forest state reserve (PHOTOS)

Obama to soon return to politics?

Nearly 3.5 million North Korea volunteers sign up for military service to fight against US

Reporters Without Borders condemns Azerbaijan for pressure on independent media

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired more than 2,200 shots within one week

Aznavour to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 24

Armenia army chief heads for Moscow

Fire breaks out in Armenia forest state reserve national park

FM receives Portugal MP, they discuss Karabakh’s international recognition

Armenia Investigative Committee: According to testimony, Vayots Dzor fire was caused by spark from car muffler

Risky centers of major fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor are put out (PHOTOS)

Man falls into valley, dies on the spot in Karabakh

Man detained on suspicion of causing major fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, 1 dead

Car burns down in downtown Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Trump to North Korea: I hope that they are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said

Major fire continues in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor

White House says one of Russia consulates in US could be shut

World’s oldest man dies in Israel

Large fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor not put out after 27 hours (PHOTOS)

Freight forwarder: Manufacturing equipment is more often imported to Armenia by planes

ANCA calls on Caruso to reconsider its decision on banning ads for Armenian Genocide film

Over 600,000 Syrian refugees returned home this year

Iran to return 629-year-old bell to Armenian church in Akhtamar

Unpleasant sight in Yerevan: Trash, beer bottles and lawn remnants (PHOTOS)

Lavrov: There will no longer be “color revolutions” in territory of former USSR

Lavrov: US leads local opposition in several countries

Dollar drops to some extent in Armenia

Up to 500ha of grass, 80ha of forest on fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor (PHOTOS)

Investigative Committee: Armenia citizen kept in Georgia’s Azerbaijani village for 14 years

Armenia Premier to go on vacation

Iran floods kill 2 people

Large Armenia fire extinguishing works have become complicated (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM to visit Kazakhstan

North Korea resident swims to South

Reservoir water is used in order to put out large fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor (PHOTOS)

Karabakh defense army officers’ families to have new district in Stepanakert

Washington to demand from Russia to shut one its consulates in US?

Armenia PM: We have clear trends of activeness in construction industry

Newspaper: Armenia judicial orders’ enforcement service sells brandy

Armenian families freed from Islamic State in Syria’s Raqqa

PM: Australia “will come to the aid of the United States” if North Korea attacks