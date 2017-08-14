Jet of Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations lands in Yerevan

Il-76 jet of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations landed in Armenia’s Erebuni airport on Monday evening.

The jet was greeted by Deputy Minister of emergency Situations E. Apriamov and Deputy Head of the Armenian-Russian Humanitarian Response Center V. Rshtuni.

The Armenian-Russian rescue squad headed to the scene on a helicopter to carry out an aerial surveillance, as a result of which decision will be taken on the tactics of putting out the fire with the help of the Russian jet.

12 water carters with 90 tons of water, which will load the jet, have also arrived at the airport.

Earlier, Armenia requested Russia to help it in putting out the fire in Khosrov Forest State Reserve.