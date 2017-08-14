Expert: Fire in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest indicates omissions in technical equipment

YEREVAN. - The terrible fire in Khosrov Forest State Reserve is indicative of great omissions in the technical equipment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

Former Minister of Nature Protection of Armenia Karine Danielyan said the aforementioned on Monday, referring upon the request of Armenian News – NEWS.am to the fire in the reserve.

The environmentalist recalled that in the absence of a road network, putting out the fire without the help of aviation is extremely problematic. “But it is apparent that there is no enough equipment. This is a very great omission. We constantly speak about the climate changes and warming but there is no serious approach to the prevention of calamities,” the expert noted.

In her words, large fires sparked in the Armenian forests before as well, but the fire of such a scale in Khosrov Forest is unprecedented. “This is a very tragic incident,” Danielyan noted.

Khosrov Forest is a home to 30 species of reptiles, 50 species of mammals and 130 species of birds.