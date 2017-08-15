News
Tuesday
August 15
News
Trump: US is ready to respond to North Korea's any threat
10:31, 15.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump held phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during which he announced his readiness to respond to any threat or actions taken by North Korea against the United States or its allies,  reported quoting the White House.

"President Trump reaffirmed that the United States stands ready to defend and respond to any threat or actions taken by North Korea against the United States or its allies, South Korea and Japan," the White House said in a statement. 

Despite sanctions of the UN Security Council, North Korea does not stop carrying out missile tests under the pretext of protection from military aggression of the US and its allies.

