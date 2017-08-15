News
Iran threatens US to quit nuclear deal
11:37, 15.08.2017
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani warned on Tuesday that Iran could abandon its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers within hours if the United States keeps on imposing new sanctions,  RIA Novosti reported.

According to Rouhani, the failed experience of sanctions and coercion brought their previous administrations to the negotiating table. 

"If they want to go back to that experience, definitely in a short time -- not weeks or months, but in the scale of hours and days -- we will return to our previous situation very much more stronger," he added.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
