Trump and Shinzo Abe talk on phone to discuss North Korea
12:13, 15.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump held phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during which they discussed the situation over North Korea, NHK reported.

"We've agreed that the most important thing was that we would not allow North Korea to launch missiles. Our government will continue to work closely with the United States and South Korea, also with the international community, including China and Russia. At the same time, we will make utmost efforts to protect our citizens' lives by preparing for any possible situation. We'll maintain a high level of vigilance and our missile defense system under the strong Japan-US alliance," Abe told reporters.

