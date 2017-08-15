Analyst: North Korea issue pushed Karabakh conflict to background

YEREVAN. – The growing tension in the world and the aggravation of the situation in the Korean Peninsula is creating a new agenda for the world community; and as a result, the Karabakh conflict is pushed to the background, political scientist Stepan Grigoryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In addition, Grigoryan noted that unlike the Syrian or the Ukrainian crises, the North Korean issue has always existed.
“It’s just that it has become particularly current in recent times, due to the ballistic missiles tests Pyongyang conducted,” added the analyst.