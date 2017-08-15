Armenia U16 women’s national basketball team wins European championship

YEREVAN. – The national team of Armenia captured first place in the 2017 FIBA (International Basketball Federation) U16 Women’s European Championship Division C tournament, which was held recently in Gibraltar.
In this connection, the Minister of Education and Science, Levon Mkrtchyan, on Tuesday received the players and coaches of this squad, the Ministry of Education and Science informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Congratulating them on winning this tournament, the minister underscored the development of sports among Armenia’s schoolchildren and the youth.
Also, Mkrtchyan wished these young Armenian athletes further success, and he noted that the Armenian government attaches importance to the advocating of a healthy lifestyle.
In addition, the team’s head coach, Vahagn Harutyunyan, was awarded the ministry’s honorary certificate, on the occasion of the squad’s placing first in the aforesaid tournament. Several others were encouraged with the ministry’s letters of appreciation.