News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 15
USD
478.27
EUR
564.31
RUB
8
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.27
EUR
564.31
RUB
8
Show news feed
Armenia U16 women’s national basketball team wins European championship
12:52, 15.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The national team of Armenia captured first place in the 2017 FIBA (International Basketball Federation) U16 Women’s  European Championship Division C tournament, which was held recently in Gibraltar. 

In this connection, the Minister of Education and Science, Levon Mkrtchyan, on Tuesday received the players and coaches of this squad, the Ministry of Education and Science informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Congratulating them on winning this tournament, the minister underscored the development of sports among Armenia’s schoolchildren and the youth.

Also, Mkrtchyan wished these young Armenian athletes further success, and he noted that the Armenian government attaches importance to the advocating of a healthy lifestyle. 

In addition, the team’s head coach, Vahagn Harutyunyan, was awarded the ministry’s honorary certificate, on the occasion of the squad’s placing first in the aforesaid tournament. Several others were encouraged with the ministry’s letters of appreciation.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news