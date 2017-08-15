Activist: OSCE Minsk Group created to protect interests of these states

YEREVAN. – Superpowers are constantly maintaining tension in Karabakh in order to advance their own interests, member of former Karabakh committee Ashot Manucharyan told reporters on Tuesday.

Touching upon the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs scheduled for September in New York and the expediency of participation of the Armenian side in the negotiation process, Manucharyan noted: “We fully understand that each country wants to advance its interests. All those who want to help us, have their interests. The format of the OSCE Minsk Group was created in order to protect the interests of the leaders of these countries and not aimed at solving problems of the people of the region at all”.