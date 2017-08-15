News
UN to allocate $ 5.9 million to drought-affected people in North Korea
13:51, 15.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The UN will allocate $5.9 million to North Korea to help the country's recovery efforts from severe droughts, Yonhap reported.

“Of the total, $2.8 million and $2.5 million will be given to UNICEF and WFP, respectively, to address health concerns for drought victims and prevent drought-related diseases,” the news agency noted.

As it was noted, North Korea's main regions of grain production, including the Hwanghae provinces, have suffered great damage due to a drought that began in April. 

According to the UN investigation team, as of July, 2017, 16 percent of all farmland in South Hwanghae Province was heavily affected by drought, with 40 percent of the farmland in the Kangryong and Jangyon counties having dried up. In particular, 59 percent of the farmland in Jangpung County and North Hwanghae was ruined by drought, the team said, adding that rice paddies suffered more damage than corn fields.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
