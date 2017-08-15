Russia waterbomber plane to conduct 3rd flight over Armenia forest state reserve on fire

YEREVAN. – A group of specialists from the ministries of emergency situations of Armenia and Russia is conducting a reconnaissance flight on a helicopter over Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park of Armenia, to assess the results of the Russian firefighting waterbomber aircraft’s first two flights over the area that is on fire and to decide on the next respective targets.

The said plane is being refilled with water at Erebuni Airport in capital city Yerevan and is preparing for its third flight over the fire-affected area, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

After night-time operation in the area, divisions from the Ministry of Nature Protection have resumed their firefighting efforts on Tuesday at dawn, the ministry informed, for its part.

The aforesaid waterbomber aircraft from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has joined the firefighting in the area on Tuesday morning.

A call was received, on August 12 at 12:30pm, informing that a vegetation area was on fire about 20km north of Urtsadzor village in Ararat Province, at the aforementioned national park.

According to preliminary information, 200 to 250 hectares of vegetation and forest area is on fire in the region.