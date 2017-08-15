News
Tuesday
August 15
Armenia official: Fire covers substantial part of forest reserve
14:15, 15.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – After night-time operation at the fire-affected area at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park of Armenia, divisions from the Ministry of Nature Protection—and led by Minister Artsvik Minasyan—on Tuesday resumed their firefighting efforts, at dawn.

The efforts to put out this large fire continue with new impetus, the ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The challenging terrain and the absence of respective equipment, however, greatly hinders this firefighting.

On Tuesday morning, a waterbomber aircraft from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has joined the firefighting in the area.

Minasyan informed that the fire had spread very quickly after it had started, and the immediate actions did not yield any results.

“At present, it covers a substantial part of the reserve, [and] which is considered an extremely great damage in terms of environmental protection,” he added. “Firefighting works are carried out from airspace, after which the remaining sectors [of the fire] also will be put out.”

A call was received, on August 12 at 12:30pm, informing that a vegetation area was on fire about 20km north of Urtsadzor village in Ararat Province, at the aforementioned national park. 

According to preliminary information, 200 to 250 hectares of vegetation and forest area is affected by this fire.

This text available in   Հայերեն
