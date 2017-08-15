News
Russia waterbomber plane conducts 3rd flight over Armenia forest reserve on fire
14:37, 15.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Russian firefighting waterbomber aircraft on Tuesday commenced its third flight over the fire-affected area at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park of Armenia, at around 1pm. 

At about noon, a group of specialists from the ministries of emergency situations of Armenia and Russia conducted a reconnaissance flight on a helicopter, to assess the results of this plane’s first two flights over the area that is on fire and to decide on the next respective targets, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As of the same time, the Russian waterbomber aircraft was refilled with water at Erebuni Airport in capital city Yerevan and was preparing for its third flight over the fire-affected area.

A call was received, on August 12 at 12:30pm, informing that a vegetation area was on fire about 20km north of Urtsadzor village in Ararat Province, at the aforementioned national park. 

According to preliminary information, 200 to 250 hectares of vegetation and forest area is affected by this fire.

Հայերեն
