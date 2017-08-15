News
Tuesday
August 15
News
Canada’s Armenians urge campaign to cancel export of armored vehicles to Azerbaijan
14:03, 15.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Canada’s Armenian community has launched a campaign to cancel export permits for the sale of Canadian-made armored personnel carriers to Azerbaijan.

The community leaders want to convince the Trudeau government to cancel the deal, CBC Canada  reported. The campaign started after Radio Canada International and CBC reported in July that INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing signed a deal with Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry to supply the country with the vehicles.

Chahé Tanachian, president of the Canadian-Armenian Political Affairs Committee, has sent a letter to Canada PM Justin Trudeau to express the community’s concerns.

“The decision to furnish arms to a country which regularly threatens peace in the region is one that violates all the principles that we as Canadians stand for, and which Global Affairs Canada seeks to promote in the world,” the letter reads.

The ANCC has also reached out to more than 50 members of Parliament, asking them to relay the message that the entire Armenian-Canadian community “is absolutely appalled”.

Adam Austen, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland's spokesperson, said parliamentary secretary Matt DeCourcey will be meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community at the earliest possible convenience.

“Armenia is a close friend and ally of Canada,” Austen said. “We have strong people-to-people ties and an economic relationship that benefits both countries. We are proud to work closely with the Armenian community in Canada as well as the Armenian government.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
