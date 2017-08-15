German FM: World shocked by unpredictability of US policy

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel slammed “incomprehensibly bellicose rhetoric” of US President Donald Trump in the situation over North Korea.
FM told Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper that such conflicts begin with statements, and end with a military operation.
He noted that the whole world is shocked by the unpredictability of US policy, adding that it is difficult to understand who is in charge there.
Sigmar Gabriel pointed that while the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the Pentagon chief James Mattis consider possible US military intervention wrong, there are people around Trump, who believe the opposite.
German Foreign Minister warned that the danger of this situation is that an involuntary escalation can unexpectedly turn into a war.