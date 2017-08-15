360 hectares of forests destroyed by ongoing fire in Armenia reserve

YEREVAN. – At present, a 16km perimeter vegetation area—360 hectares of which being forests—has been destroyed by the ongoing fire at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park of Armenia.

The firefighting efforts are still in progress, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The waterbomber aircraft, which the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has allocated, already conducted four firefighting flights over the affected area, it is being refilled with water at Erebuni Airport in capital city Yerevan, and is preparing for its fifth flight.

The fire was contained Tuesday at around noon, and there is no risk of it spreading.

A call was received, on August 12 at 12:30pm, informing that a vegetation area was on fire about 20km north of Urtsadzor village in Ararat Province, at the aforementioned national park.