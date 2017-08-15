News
Armenia President looks into ongoing major fire at forest reserve (PHOTOS)
16:48, 15.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday chaired a working consultation on the continuing efforts to put out the large fire at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park in Armenia, and related matters.

Also, the discussants conferred on the need for taking new measures in this situation, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Those in charge of the relevant domains reported that their present-day capacity is sufficient to be able to resolve the matter at the aforementioned state reserve.

Sargsyan, in turn, specifically thanked their Russian colleagues, who are actively involved in the current firefighting efforts.

In addition, the President instructed those in attendance to the consultation to continue keeping the situation under strict control and to periodically report on the ongoing firefighting efforts. 

As reported earlier, a call was received, on August 12 at 12:30pm, informing that a vegetation area was on fire about 20km north of Urtsadzor village in Ararat Province, at the aforementioned national park. 

According to most recent data, a 16km-perimeter vegetation area—360 hectares of which being forests—has been destroyed by this fire.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
