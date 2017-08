YEREVAN. – The fire that had started at Arevik National Park of Armenia, and as a result of shooting by the Azerbaijani armed forces, has been put out.

This fire that broke out on Monday at 3:30pm, and which encompassed one hectare of grass and shrub area, was doused on the same day at 7:55pm, the Ministry of Nature Protection informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A tightened round-the-clock turn of duty is carried out in the area.