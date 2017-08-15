News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 15
USD
478.57
EUR
562.18
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.57
EUR
562.18
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Dollar goes up in Armenia
16:59, 15.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.57/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from Monday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.  

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 562.18 (down by AMD 2.13), that of one British pound was AMD 617.36 (down by AMD 3.20 ), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 7.98 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 261.11, AMD 19,729.96 and AMD 14,894.02, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar drops, euro gains value in Armenia
The country’s stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday…
 Armenia։ Free communication on Internet pushes out mobile and wire communication?
It is widely known that apart from a wide specter of services, the world web provides the users a unique opportunity to communicate...
 Dollar drops to some extent in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, increased in the country…
 Armenia PM to visit Kazakhstan
Karapetyan will participate in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council…
 Armenia PM: We have clear trends of activeness in construction industry
Karapetyan attended a festive event devoted to Builder’s Day…
 Dollar rises somewhat in Armenia
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news