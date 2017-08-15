Prosecutor General: Mastermind behind Armenia’s Vayots Dzor fire confessed

YEREVAN. - The mastermind behind the major fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province was with his minor son at the moment of the incident. They tried to put out the fire but they were not able to, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan said at the consultation with President Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday.

According to Davtyan, the mastermind gave a testimony, confessing how the fire sparked.

“The person described that at 6 o’clock in the evening he went to his land parcel to pack the grass collected the previous day. He came on his half-broken car and tried to go to up the height but issues emerged with the operation of the engine and he saw smoke coming out from the rear of the car,” he noted.

The Prosecutor General also noted that expert examinations have been commissioned. Referring to the fire, which broke out in Khosrov Forest State Reserve on Saturday, Davtyan noted that a criminal case has been launched, there being no result now. “We have a lot more to do,” he said.