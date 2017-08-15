Minister: Fire in Armenia's state reserve destroyed 200 ha of juniper shrubs

200 hectares of juniper shrubs were destroyed as a result of the fire, which broke out in Armenia's Khosrov Forest State Reserve on Saturday.

Minister of Nature Protection of Armenia Artsvik Minasyan said at the consultation called by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday.

''This is a very hardly regenerable tree, which is enlisted in the Red Book. The juniper has a peculiarity: the tree has large oily mass, which flares up like gas,” Minasyan noted.

On Saturday, information was received on that about 20 km north to Urtsadzor village fire sparked in the territory of Khosrov Forest State Reserve.

As of 12:00 pm on Tuesday, 16 km perimeter of green area burnt down in the reserve.