Sargsyan: It should be found out whether the fires were caused by high temperature or something

YEREVAN. - The reasons behind the two major fires, which recently broke out in Vayots Dzor and Ararat Provinces of Armenia, should be ascertained starting from now, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said at the respective consultation called Tuesday.
“The long-lasting thermal background and the absence of precipitations create a great possibility for fires but we should from this very moment understand whether the reason is only this or there are other reasons too,” the President noted.
In the recent days two major fires broke out in the republic. After a 5-day struggle with the fire, which sparked in Artavan village of Vayots Dzor Province on August 10, it was isolated at about 12:00 pm on Tuesday. Green area with nearly 15.6 km perimeter burnt down, 320 hecaters of which were covered with forests.
Another fire sparked in the territory of Khosrov Forest State Reserve. Overall, a green area of 16 km perimeter burnt down, 360 hectares being covered with forests. Fore firefighting purposes, Russia provided the Armenian side an Il-76 firefighting waterbomber aircraft, which has already carried out four flights in the territory of the reserve.